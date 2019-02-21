Nearly €5 billion automobile trade surplus

Surplus of 362,000 vehicles exported

14 Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles earn "Guaranteed French Origin" label

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is a key contributor to France's trade balance in 2018, with a surplus of €4.9 billion1

The five vehicle assembly plants produced 1.2 million vehicles, an increase of 6.4% on 2017, representing close to one-third of the Group's worldwide vehicle production. The level of domestic output exceeds the commitments made under the New Momentum for Growth agreement, signed in July 2016 by five out of six French trade unions, representing 80% of employees.

Due to the Group's strong manufacturing presence in France, 14 Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles2 were awarded the "Guaranteed French Origin" label by the not-for-profit organization Pro France.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, stated: "The Group strong and regular contribution to France's economic activity is a source of great pride for our Group and for the 68,000 employees working in the country. It is the result of Group manufacturing French sites' competitivity, which will be a key asset to face the challenges of the energy transition."

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

1 New vehicles, CKD units and spare parts.

2 Peugeot 5008, Citroën E-MEHARI produced in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine)

Peugeot 208 GTI, DS 3 produced in Poissy (Yvelines)

Peugeot 2008, Citroën C4 and DS 4 produced in Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin)

Peugeot 308, Peugeot 3008 and DS 5 produced in Sochaux (Doubs)

Peugeot Expert and Traveller, and Citroën Jumpy and SpaceTourer produced at Hordain (Nord)

