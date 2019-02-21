Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 14, 2019 to February 20, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 14.02.2019 105,625 49.0155 5,177,262 XPAR 14.02.2019 13,179 49.0509 646,442 BATE 14.02.2019 40,427 49.0506 1,982,968 CHIX 14.02.2019 TRQX 15.02.2019 101,254 49.4006 5,002,007 XPAR 15.02.2019 14,453 49.4073 714,083 BATE 15.02.2019 46,225 49.4077 2,283,873 CHIX 15.02.2019 TRQX 18.02.2019 172,414 49.5151 8,537,098 XPAR 18.02.2019 15,079 49.5425 747,052 BATE 18.02.2019 54,831 49.5308 2,715,822 CHIX 18.02.2019 TRQX 19.02.2019 123,090 49.4661 6,088,779 XPAR 19.02.2019 14,690 49.4729 726,757 BATE 19.02.2019 44,154 49.4730 2,184,431 CHIX 19.02.2019 TRQX 20.02.2019 119,969 49.5150 5,940,268 XPAR 20.02.2019 16,069 49.5251 795,819 BATE 20.02.2019 45,736 49.4994 2,263,904 CHIX 20.02.2019 TRQX Total 927,195 49.4034 45,806,565

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

