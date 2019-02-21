The "Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. This report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Efficient healthcare delivery and advanced healthcare solutions is expected to contribute to the market growth in Europe. Publicly funded systems, such as the National Health Services (NHS) in the UK, and policies, including the Dossier Medical Personnel in France, are expected to further add to the growth of patient engagement solutions in the European region.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Application

1.4.2 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Component

1.4.3 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Delivery Model

1.4.4 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Therapeutics

1.4.5 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End User

1.4.6 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Application

3.1.1 Europe Health Management Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Social Management Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Home Healthcare Management Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Financial Health Management Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Component

4.1.1 Europe Hardware Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Software Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Service Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Delivery Model

5.1.1 Europe Web Based Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Cloud Based Market by Country

5.1.3 Europe On-Premise Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Therapeutics

6.1.1 Europe Fitness Market by Country

6.1.2 Europe Chronic Diseases Market by Country

6.1.3 Europe Women's Health Market by Country

6.1.4 Europe Mental Health Market by Country

6.1.5 Europe Other Therapeutics Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market by End User

7.1.1 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions in Providers Market by Country

7.1.2 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions in Payers Market by Country

7.1.3 Europe Individual Users Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Country

8.1 Germany Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.2 UK Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.3 France Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.4 Russia Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.5 Spain Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.6 Italy Patient Engagement Solutions Market

8.7 Rest of Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 McKesson Corporation

9.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

9.3 AthenaHealth Inc.

9.4 Orion Health Group Limited

9.5 Cerner Corporation

9.6 GetWellNetwork Inc.

9.7 Lincor Solutions

9.8 Get Real Health

9.9 Oneview Healthcare

9.10 IBM Corporation

