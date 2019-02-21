The "Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The need for disposable medical supplies has witnessed consistent growth, as hospitals and outpatient facilities are implementing stringent infection prevention safety measures to be at par with the standards. Growing incidence of disease disorders and rising aging population are the factors that drive the growth for disposable medical supplies market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

Chapter 3. Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Type

3.1.1 Europe Diagnostic Supplies Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Wound Care Consumables Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Dialysis Consumables Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Radiology Consumables Market by Country

3.1.5 Europe Infusion Products Market by Country

3.1.6 Europe Intubation Ventilation Supplies Market by Country

3.1.7 Europe Hypodermic Products Market by Country

3.1.8 Europe Sterilization Consumables Market by Country

3.1.9 Europe Nonwoven Medical Supplies Market by Country

3.1.10 Europe Other Types Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Application

4.1.1 Europe Cerebrovascular Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Cardiovascular Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Ophthalmology Market by Country

4.1.4 Europe Gynecology Market by Country

4.1.5 Europe Urology Market by Country

4.1.6 Europe Orthopedics Market by Country

4.1.7 Europe Other Application Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market by End User

5.1.1 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Clinics/Physician Offices Market by Country

5.1.3 Europe Assisted Living Centers Nursing Homes Market by Country

5.1.4 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market by Country

5.1.5 Europe Disposable Medical Supplies in Other End User Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Country

6.1 Germany Disposable Medical Supplies Market

6.2 UK Disposable Medical Supplies Market

6.3 France Disposable Medical Supplies Market

6.4 Russia Disposable Medical Supplies Market

6.5 Spain Disposable Medical Supplies Market

6.6 Italy Disposable Medical Supplies Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.2 Bayer AG

7.3 Medtronic PLC

7.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6 Cardinal Health

7.7 Terumo Medical Corporation

7.8 Domtar Corporation

7.9 3M Company

7.10 Smith Medical

