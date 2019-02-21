New architecture makes Zinwave's indoor wireless solution fully ready for 5G and future networks

Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in-building wireless connectivity, announced today a new system architecture that fully supports 5G networks and Open-RAN capability to support future growth in indoor deployments. The new architecture will allow Zinwave to provide its customers with complete, 5G-ready indoor connectivity networks with minimal deployment time regardless of which spectrum (low, mid or millimeter wave) wireless operators choose to deploy.

O-RAN, short for Open Radio Access Network, is a developing open source technology that has the potential to allow building owners to use any operator-approved radio base stations to bring connectivity indoors. Thus, O-RAN will allow end users to source a full end-to-end solution from a single party.

Solving for the base station is the final piece of Zinwave's industry-leading distributed antenna system (DAS), which provides all components and support necessary for indoor wireless connectivity. The overall system is highly hardware efficient due to its ability to provide full spectrum support on a single layer.

Support for 5G is a natural evolution of Zinwave's patented DAS technology. Zinwave's all fiber, all-active at the edge DAS solution is a perfect fit for seamless integration of mid-spectrum in the 3.5GHz-6.0GHz and millimeter wave ranges in which the end users bear the cost and disruption of cabling infrastructure only once. Enterprises who invest in deploying systems with Zinwave's DAS stand to reap the immediate benefits of reliable, full-spectrum connectivity, with compatibility for future technologies without costly or burdensome additions.

"The new all fiber ultra-wideband 5G architecture and inclusion of O-RAN is the latest example of how Zinwave's trailblazing in the wireless industry ensures our customers are ready for future changes and technologies from day one," said Slavko Djukic, CTO, Zinwave. "Zinwave has a track record of anticipating tomorrow's industry trends and accounting for them in today's solutions."

Djukic will also be presenting at the FierceWireless Executive 5G Panel Series on Monday, February 25 at 1 p.m., where he will be discussing the topic "Taking 5G Indoors." The talk will feature the current state and trajectory of 5G technology, as well as how to prepare wireless infrastructure to take advantage of future, fully fleshed 5G networks.

Zinwave will be entertaining media, analysts and business partners from meeting room 2C40 in Hall 2 at Mobile World Congress. For more information about Zinwave's unique and forward-thinking DAS solution, please visit https://www.zinwave.com/.

