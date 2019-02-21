Asia Cannabis Corp. Announces Appointment of Dr. Darryl Hudson to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Asia Cannabis Corp. ("ACC" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA), announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, Dr. Darryl Hudson has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Hudson is a principal of InPlanta Biotechnology Inc. and received a PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetics from the University of Guelph in 2010. He has published research in diverse fields including plant biology, genetics, epigenetics, DNA repair mechanisms, and carcinogenesis. He primarily works as a consultant and researcher helping producers in many countries to optimize genetics, cultivation processes and quality assurance protocols in the Cannabis industry. In addition to participating in a recently published Cannabis genome sequencing project, Dr. Hudson been breeding specialized new varieties of Cannabis for both the medical marijuana and agricultural hemp market and has been active in studying effects of Cannabis in treating post traumatic stress disorder specifically working with military veterans to develop both medications and protocols. Dr. Hudson has spoken before the US Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs prior to the institution of ground-breaking legislation that allowed US veterans to receive recommendations for medical marijuana treatment in states with legal Cannabis programs. He has acted as a judge at Cannabis competitions and continues to speak at many international conferences.

In commenting on this development, Johannes Kingma, President of ACC, stated: "Of course, we are particularly pleased with the appointment of Dr. Hudson to the Board of ACC as his impressive qualifications and skills in the fields of biology and genetics will offer significant assistance in the ongoing growth of ACC. As a principal of InPlanta, Dr. Hudson has already offered helpful advice to ACC as it moves forward with its Asian operations. Now, as a member of the Board, we are confident that the application of those skills will be of direct benefit to management as our new operations continue to develop."

About ACC:

ACC is an early stage international agri-technology company which has begun the process of creating a business focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business will be centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of the InPlanta License Agreement.

In conjunction with InPlanta, the Corporation plans to develop varieties of hemp with superior growth and production characteristics in the various environments found in the licensed territories With the data and associated knowledge gained from these activities, the Corporation intends to leverage the technology to develop a portfolio of strategic hemp investments to take advantage of both the changing social climate relative to hemp use and the historic acceptance of the use of these products and their derivatives in certain of the jurisdictions granted under the License Agreement.

