The "2018 Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Office Media Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Office Media Forecast is an Excel file containing forecasting for the market of Laser and Inkjet media used in the office from 2018 to 2022 and includes historical data for 2014 to 2017.

With a Western Europe and Rest of EMEA view of the laser and inkjet media market, pivot tables allow viewing the forecast by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Rest of EMEA, Japan, and Rest of Asia), page and sheet volumes, actual and forecasted shipments, growth rates, revenue, average selling prices for each media type, device function, and other metrics.

Based on the installed base of printers and MFPs the forecast takes into account Average Monthly Print Volumes (AMPV) for the various type of printers/MFPs.

Forecasting overall office laser media volumes and revenue declines, the author expects to see Western Europe and Rest of EMEA inkjet media revenue grow due to the mix shift from consumer to business inkjets which have higher AMPV and media price differentials between inkjet and laser media.

Printer manufacturers and inkjet media suppliers that plan for this shift can take advantage of that trend.

Topics Covered

Introduction Pivot

