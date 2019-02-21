MentionWorth: 'BitMEX x Binance x Asset Protection' New First-Class High-Leverage Exchange from Malta

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / In Q4, 2019, a new DLT exchange, "AMANPURI," will go live.

As bills for Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) have been enacted in various countries, VFA has again become a hot agenda and dissatisfaction with exchanges has been mounting up. AMANPURI's mission is to identify the essence of the problem through interviewing and to give it a solution.

The AMANPURI Exchange's ecosystem consists of spot transactions, an up-to 100 times high-leverage trading system, complete security with 100% protection of customer assets through collaboration with major custodians, multilingual telephone customer service and transparent, direct financial assistance using blockchain.

The solutions provided by the AMANPURI Exchange are as follows:

1) Security issues

2) Uncertainty about regulatory authorities

3) Poor customer support

4) High transaction fees for high-leverage transactions

5) Opaque management

Details of the solutions can be found in the white paper.

AMANPURI will work on compliance by acquiring a license from the Republic of Malta and strictly observing the law. In addition, by fully separating and managing customer assets and operating expenses through partnerships with custodians, AMANPURI can differentiate themselves from other exchanges and protect customer assets 100% in case of emergency. AMANPURI's management policy is focused on their customers; they strive to be an ideal exchange.

Reliable core members

The predecessor of the AMANPURI Exchange was an organization that had performed asset management on high-leverage systems in the field of FX since 2011 in Belize and the AMANPURI project has been promoted by a team of successful, experienced financial experts.

The team also has abundant experience in development. They have worked with Fujitsu which is a world-class company, have developed DLT exchanges and are active members in the field of AI and blockchain.

Active participation in conferences

The AMANPURI Exchange actively participates in conferences and meetings and holds the trust of customers and partners as a top priority.

On January 30 and 31, 2019, the members participated in a large-scale conference where sponsors such as Forbes attended. They successfully won the trust of many customers and partners. The team is planning to continue creating contact opportunities and to set up a discussion forum for core members and visitors.

"We are hoping our platform will resolve the accumulated dissatisfaction in the industry and contribute to the development of the industry as a whole," said the CEO of the AMANPURI Exchange, Isao Fujiwara.

The AMANPURI Exchange is currently holding an early-bird registration promotion.

For more information on the AMANPURI Exchange, please click here or send an email to the support team.

SOURCE: MentionWorth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536333/BitMEX-x-Binance-x-Asset-Protection-New-First-Class-High-Leverage-Exchange-from-Malta