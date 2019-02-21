Wi-Fi NOW APAC 2019: Global Wi-Fi Industry Leaders Converge on Shanghai March 5-7

AARHUS, Denmark, February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wi-Fi is the world's most universal wireless technology and is today used by billions of people and businesses across the globe. Now the Wi-Fi industry is taking the big step in technology advancement by introducing the next and much-improved Wi-Fi standard called Wi-Fi 6. On March 5-7 the global Wi-Fi leaders will gather in Shanghai, China for Wi-Fi NOW APAC, this year's most important Wi-Fi event in APAC to showcase and highlight the latest in Wi-Fi technology and business opportunities.

"Wi-Fi is the most popular and ubiquitous wireless technology in the world and in history. This year the global Wi-Fi market will reach more than 10 billion connected devices. But not only that: This year the Wi-Fi industry will be taking a giant leap forward in technology by introducing the new Wi-Fi standard, called Wi-Fi 6. At Wi-Fi NOW in Shanghai we will be zooming in on all the new Wi-Fi business opportunities and much more. The next 3-5 years look very bright for Wi-Fi and this is the time to prepare for them," says Wi-Fi NOW Chairman & CEO, Claus Hetting.

Wi-Fi NOW APAC in Shanghai will feature a comprehensive, 3-day conference program and product exhibition showcasing the best in state-of-the-art Wi-Fi technology for the home, for the enterprise, and not least for service providers. The program will include a special focus on Wi-Fi 6, opportunities in smart home Wi-Fi, IoT, building affordable connectivity with Wi-Fi, and a discussion on securing more unlicensed spectrum. Among keynote speakers will be the Wi-Fi Alliance, leading China-based vendors Huawei, Midea, Unisoc, and New Garden plus a leading international vendors Broadcom, Qualcomm, Cambium Networks, Ruckus Networks, and many others.

"We are delighted to be doing this event in China for the first time. We view China as a global Wi-Fi leader both in terms of the growing market for both consumer and enterprise solutions within China and also because China-based Wi-Fi vendors represent some of the best in Wi-Fi technology in the world. We look forward to showcasing all of this on March 5-7," says Claus Hetting.

Wi-Fi NOW APAC in Shanghai will be collocated with the Wi-Fi Alliance Member Meeting APAC and the number of attendees is expected to exceed 400. For more about Wi-Fi NOW APAC in Shanghai and to purchase tickets, go to http://www.wifinowevents.com/shanghai. For more information and media enquiries, contact Charlotte Jessen at charlotte@wifinowevents.com, +45-2534-1705. For more about Wi-Fi NOW go to http://www.wifinowevents.com.