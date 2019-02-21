The "2018 Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Office Printer Hardware Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2018 Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Office Printer Hardware Forecast contains forecasts for 2018 to 2022 and historical data for 2014 to 2017 for Office Laser and Inkjet hardware.

This Excel file offers a Western Europe and Rest of EMEA view of the Laser and Inkjet printer/MFP hardware market and can be segmented by hardware technology, function, speed segment and paper size (A3 or A4). A pivot table is included in the file and can be changed to present views of actual and forecasted unit shipments, growth rates, revenue, average selling price, and installed base.

For the first time Inkjet hardware has been segmented into CISS (Continuous Ink Supply System/PageWide) and non-CISS segments to give a clearer view of trends for these growing and impactful technologies. The forecast will give manufacturers, resellers, end users and investors the information required for strategic decision making in the rapidly changing Office Printer and MFP industry.

Topics Covered

Introduction Assumptions Trends New Inkjet Segment Definitions Pivot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/479xc3/office_printer?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005808/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Computer Accessories