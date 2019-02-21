The "2018 Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Office Toner Cartridge Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Office Toner Cartridge Forecast covers 2018 to 2022 and includes historical data for 2014 to 2017 providing a Western Europe and Rest of EMEA view of the toner cartridge market.

The Excel file includes pivot tables to view actual and forecasted unit shipments, growth rates, revenue, average selling prices, and printer installed base for each cartridge type. OEM and Aftermarket (non-OEM) information is included across 24 laser printer and MFP segments.

Multiple views of the forecast can be created by Hardware Segment Monochrome Printer, Monochrome MFP, Color Printer, Color MFP, Hardware Size A4, A3, Vendor, Cartridge Color Monochrome, C, M, Y, K, Cartridge Source OEM, Aftermarket (non-OEM) and Market Shares Shipments.

Printer manufacturers, aftermarket cartridge suppliers, resellers, and MPS providers will find the Western Europe and Rest of EMEA Toner Cartridge Forecast helpful in understanding trends, opportunities and risks within the market.

Topics Covered

Introduction Pivot by Segment Pivot by Vendor

Companies Mentioned

Canon

Konica Minolta

Lexmark

Ricoh

Samsung

Xerox

