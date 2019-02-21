Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Metals to Raise $1,370,000 in Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce that it will conduct an offering of up to 1,250,000 units at a price of $1.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,375,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at a price of $1.15 for two years from the date of issuance. The offering will provide the Company with additional working capital with which to continue development work at its Margurete Gold Project.

In connection with completion of the offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible persons who have introduced subscribers to the Company. All securities to be issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. Completion of the offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com .

On behalf of the Company,

Peter Born

Peter Born, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Unity Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536334/Unity-Metals-to-Raise-1370000-in-Private-Placement