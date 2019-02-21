Raina brings over 19 years of telecommunications business experience

Company's first expansion of its global sales team to India

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data growth, is announcing that Sundeep Raina has joined the company as the Country Sales Director of India. Mr. Raina joins Blue Danube with over 19 years of industry experience in telecommunications equipment sales and key account management most recently with ZTE Corporation and previously at Ericsson India. Mr. Raina will be responsible for developing new business relationships, managing current engagements and sales expansion in India. He will be based in Mumbai close to Blue Danube's customers and partners.

"We are excited to have Sundeep on board and look forward to Blue Danube's continued progress in India," said John Shelnutt, Blue Danube's Vice President of Sales. "With the recent positive developments and increasing interest towards our solutions we decided to increase our presence in India to better serve our key customers. Sundeep has demonstrated the ability for driving exceptional strategic business growth and his in-depth knowledge and experience in the local market are instrumental in growing our business in India."

Blue Danube is participating at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28. Blue Danube can be found in Hall 2, hospitality stand 2M63.

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems designs intelligent wireless solutions for mobile communication providers and other applications. Our portfolio of active antenna array products is based on an innovative technology that assures RF coherency at any frequency and form factor. The solutions are implemented on a cost-effective and flexible hardware architecture with software enabling highly accurate and agile beamforming. Combined with cloud-based AI/ML algorithms for network optimization, our Massive MIMO solutions enable a significant increase in capacity on today's cellular networks and smartphones while being fully extensible to future 5G networks. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com

