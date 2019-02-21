Making5GReal: the first complete global mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G NR portfolio for mobile and fixed wireless on display with 5G ecosystem leaders Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Verizon, Keysight, and Anritsu

Live 5G NR demos: Inseego 5G NR solution powers augmented reality for first responders and artificial intelligence robots

Industry Panels: Inseego's Ashish Sharma, joins Fierce Wireless' panel discussion on 5G Fixed Wireless

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will be showcasing the company's momentum and industry leadership in Making5GReal by demonstrating new 5G NR use cases with customers and partners at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. Inseego will also present executive perspectives during the Fierce Wireless Executive Series and at exclusive analyst events.

©Inseego Corp. New 5G Use Cases, powered by MiFi iQ technology: Augmented reality for firefighters and Cloud AI robots (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mobile service providers and 5G ecosystem partners around the world have teamed up with Inseego to bring 5G services to life through a lineup of high-performance 5G NR solutions powered by Inseego's patented MiFi technology. MiFi technology, recently branded MiFiiQ, is the latest technology innovation from Inseego's R&D Labs. MiFiiQ capabilities continue to evolve with new innovations in antenna design techniques, quick response algorithms for a wide array of 5G use cases, and the latest hacker-proof security features. These enhancements are integrated into the company's new portfolio of advanced 4G LTE and 5G NR solutions targeting mobile, fixed wireless, and industrial IoT (IIoT) applications.

"Inseego is combining forces with ecosystem partners to accelerate the adoption of 5G NR worldwide," said Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO of Inseego. "Inseego's proven track record of bringing next-generation mobile solutions to life is taking center stage at this year's Mobile World Congress. You will see our exciting lineup of intelligent 5G device-to-cloud solutions enabling incredible new use cases, from cloud AI robots to life saving first responder applications, powered by Inseego's 5G NR technology. Inseego is laser focused on being first to market with a complete portfolio of mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions for the global market. Inseego is walking the talk by taking an industry leadership position and Making5GReal for our customers."

Inseego Making5GReal at MWC 2019:

Inseego will be demonstrating its 5G leadership role at numerous events:

Showstoppers Media Event MWC 2019: Invitation-only media and analyst event. Inseego to showcase the new 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz portfolio, 4G LTE Advanced Industrial IoT gateways and modems. SoftBank-backed technology partner CloudMinds will debut the XR-1 Cloud Robot, dubbed the "killer application for 5G," powered by Inseego MiFi iQ technology. Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m. // 15:00 (El Born Cultural Center).

Fierce Wireless Executive Series: "Panel: Fixed Wireless Access Opportunity": Inseego CMO and EVP of IoT Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma, will share his unique perspective and expertise on the 5G Fixed Wireless landscape. Inseego is partnering with service providers around the world on 5G fixed wireless deployments and will elevate the discussion taking place taking place on Monday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 a.m. (Hotel Fira Congress, Barcelona PARIS Room 3).

Making5GReal Analyst Dinner: Invitation-only industry analyst event. Inseego's Dan Mondor and Ashish Sharma will discuss progress of 5G NR deployments and trials, the latest advancements in the MiFiiQ technology platform, 4G LTE Advanced developments and trends across IIoT and device-to-cloud verticals. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m. // 20:30 (Osmosis Restaurant).

Inseego Making5GReal on the Show Floor. Displays and Demonstrations:

Live Use Case: CloudMinds Cloud Artificial Intelligence The global debut of CloudMinds' revolutionary vision-controlled XR-1 Cloud Robot, powered by the HARIX Cloud Brain platform and connected with Inseego MiFi iQ technology. The CloudMinds Experience (Hall 7, Stand 7A60).

Live Use Case: Verizon and Qwake Tech's Augmented Reality for First Responders: Inseego's 5G NR hotspot powers Qwake Tech's AR embedded firefighter's mask, which allows firefighters to see in low visibility conditions. The user's view is streamed live over 5G for display and location tracking by central command. Verizon (Hall 2, Stand 2G31).

Inseego's 5G NR hotspot powers Qwake Tech's AR embedded firefighter's mask, which allows firefighters to see in low visibility conditions. The user's view is streamed live over 5G for display and location tracking by central command. Ecosystem partner presence: Inseego's 5G NR mobile and fixed devices and IoT trackers will take the spotlight with several industry partners:

Ericsson (Hall 1, Stand 0A1.20)

Nokia (Hall 3, Stand 3A10)

Anritsu (Hall 6, Stand 6F40)

Keysight (Hall 6, Stand 6G30)

Sequans (Hall 5, Stand 5C87)

Qualcomm (Hall 3, Stand 3E10)

Inseego Meeting Place, Hall 2, Stand 2C70/72MR: Learn more about Inseego's 5G NR portfolio for mobile and fixed wireless, 4G LTE Advanced IIoT gateways and modems, IoT trackers, and device-to-cloud solutions.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.comMaking5GReal

