AEV Technologies, Inc.: AEV 311 Electric 3-Wheeler Premieres at 2019 Austin RV Expo

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / AEV Technologies, Inc. (https://aevgo.com/), designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty emissions-free electric vehicles for fleet commercial and consumer markets, unveils the remarkable all-electric AEV 311 three-wheel, inline 2-seater at the 2019 Austin RV Expo (austinrvexpo.com). The versatile and compact electric AEV 311 will be displayed at the Camper Clinic II booth in Exhibit Hall 2 Booth 200 February 21-24, 2019 at the Austin Convention Center.

The AEV 311 is an ideal addition as an all-electric 'runabout' for RV, Toy Hauler, and Motorhome owners. With a top speed of up to 50 mph (80 km/h), the AEV 311 is street and highway legal up to 55 mph posted. The AEV 311 is perfect for campground cruising, getting groceries and provisions, going out to eat, sightseeing, and touring. With auto-style steering, brake, and accelerator, the AEV 311 is easy to drive and park. With a range of up to 50 miles, the AEV 311 is an all-day performer with an easy standard 110V recharge of up to 6-8 hours. Equally important, the AEV 311 is an all-electric vehicle with zero emissions.

'The electric AEV 311 fits perfectly in the back of one our display Forest River XLR Thunderbolt Toy Haulers, so we see the fantastic opportunity for our RV customers to bring along a 311 where ever they go,' said Brian Davis, General Manager of Camper Clinic II. 'The electric AEV 311 is light enough to be towed and a great vehicle to run errands, sightsee, and visit friends. It's street legal on roads that golf carts can't legally access. The ease of use of the 311 for RV owners is a huge benefit, no matter if it's driven during the day or night. We are excited to see the response the AEV 311 gets at this year's Austin RV Expo.'

'AEV Technologies is thrilled to introduce the all-electric AEV 311 to the RV, Toy Hauler, and Motorhome community through our relationship with Camper Clinic 2. They see the same opportunities we do to be the EV of choice for the recreational vehicle market,' said Rod Keller, AEV Technologies, Inc. C.E.O. 'The plugin AEV 311 is a terrific vehicle for all types of applications for folks in RVs. Equally valuable to our RV customers is the fact that the cost to own and operate the AEV 311 is often 50% lower per year when compared to traditional gas powered vehicles.'

The AEV 311 has an MSRP starting price of $9,999 and is available at one of AEV Technologies' Authorized Dealers. Attractive leasing options are also available. The Austin RV Expo is in its 12th year and is expected to be attended by over 10,000 visitors over its four-day schedule.

Thursday, February 21, 2019: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST

Friday, February 22, 2019: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, February 23, 2019: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST

Sunday, February 24, 2019: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST

About Camper Clinic II:

Camper Clinic 2 is the #1 Airstream dealer in Texas and is located just south of Austin. Camper Clinic 2 is a nationally-recognized seller of Class A/Class B/Class C motorhomes, Fifth Wheels, Toy Haulers, and Travel Trailers along with Parts and Service facilities. With a huge inventory to choose from, customers can find their perfect RV. Conveniently adjacent to the I-35, Camper Clinic 2 is located at 15855 S. IH-35, Exit #220 in Buda, TX 78610. For more information, visit camperclinic2.com call (512) 920-6084.

AEV Technologies, Inc.:

Texas-based AEV Technologies, Inc., (aevgo.com), designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AEV Technologies' vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient and sustainable logistical transportation. AEV Technologies was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile Delivery, Urban Commuting, and Closed Campus Transport. Discover more about AEV Technologies at aevgo.com, emailing info@aevgo.com or by calling (512) 994-4917.

