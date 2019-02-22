First FDD Massive MIMO solution to deliver 2.5X capacity increase in live, highly loaded LTE networks.

First in the industry to demonstrate vertical beamforming to improve indoor coverage in high-rise buildings.

Expands technology capability to TDD LTE, starting with 2.5 and 3.5 GHz bands.

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data growth, is today announcing significant results from multiple new FDD deployments in commercial networks with live traffic. These multi-unit installations show more than 2.5 times higher cellular capacity and significantly increased user throughputs for both legacy LTE terminals as well as new generation smartphones.

Blue Danube's BeamCraft 500 antennas were deployed in 4G LTE networks in dense urban megacities and other areas with high traffic load nearing full bandwidth utilization. The systems exploited intelligent analytics-based multi-site optimization, and the performance was measured directly from the operators' network performance management systems. The results exhibit increasing gains with the number of units deployed and highlight the benefits of multi-site optimization and coordination. Consistent performance improvements were observed across all multi-site deployments where BeamCraft units faced each other and intercell coordination can be fully exploited, with capacity gains reaching and exceeding 2.5X over the whole cluster. In addition, the Blue Danube deployments increased average user download speeds and extended 4G LTE service to previously underserved areas, providing improved indoor coverage to high demand location including hospitals, mass transit terminals and high-rise buildings with vertical beamforming.

Blue Danube's unique Coherent Massive MIMO system has been deployed by five 4G LTE operators worldwide and has been in commercial network operation in North America since 2016 serving thousands of users and carrying hundreds of gigabytes of data traffic daily. In addition to solving capacity challenges in today's 4G LTE networks, Blue Danube's products are fully compatible and software upgradable to support 5G NR. The company is extending the technology capability to support TDD bands, starting with 2.5 and 3.5 GHz frequencies, and enable FD-MIMO operation in future products.

"These results re-enforce why Blue Danube remains a Massive MIMO vendor to be watched," said Daryl Schoolar, Practice Leader at Ovum. "FDD spectrum bands remain the primary spectrum bands in use today. The ability to add more capacity to those bands is of utmost importance to mobile operators."

"Today's results clearly showcase the unmatched performance of our Coherent Massive MIMO technology," said Mark Pinto, President and CEO of Blue Danube Systems. "There are no other solutions available in the market with the same level of performance in live commercial operation. The flexibility of our solution enables unique capabilities from vertical beamforming to on-demand capacity with dynamic time-of-day beamforming. We have proven our technology for FDD mode and are now expanding our capability to TDD as well as higher frequency bands."

Blue Danube is participating at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28. Blue Danube can be found in Hall 2, hospitality stand 2M63.

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems designs intelligent wireless solutions for mobile communication providers and other applications. Our portfolio of active antenna array products is based on an innovative technology that assures RF coherency at any frequency and form factor. The solutions are implemented on a cost-effective and flexible hardware architecture with software enabling highly accurate and agile beamforming. Combined with cloud-based AI/ML algorithms for network optimization, our Massive MIMO solutions enable a significant increase in capacity on today's cellular networks and smartphones while being fully extensible to future 5G networks. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221006022/en/

Contacts:

Sue Stein

Blue Danube

510.507.0350

suestein@bluedanube.com