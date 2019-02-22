



Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will be exhibiting at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show(1), March 5th through 17th, under the company's global tagline "Drive your Ambition."The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER and the 2020 ASX compact SUV will make their global debuts at the show. The new L200 one-ton pickup will have its first showing in Europe.In addition, MMC will demonstrate a new service called "DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)" which offers way to reduce climate changes and support higher demand for energy.This energy ecosystem allows owners to generate, store and share energy automatically between the car and the house. The package, called Dendo as it translates to "electric" in Japanese, is a system composed of solar panels, a bi-directional charger using Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology, a home storage battery and Mitsubishi PHEV.Overview of MMC ExhibitionThe MMC show lineup will include the MITSUBISHI ENGERBERG TOURER, the 2020 ASX compact SUV (RVR or Outlander Sport in some markets) and the Europe-market 2020 L200 one-ton pickup truck.L200 one-ton pickup (Europe-market model)Under the Engineered Beyond Tough philosophy that has spawned successive generations of Mitsubishi pickup trucks, the new L200 has been developed to an Ultimate Sport Utility Truck concept. Features include: a powerful design incorporating a new generation of MMC's DYNAMIC SHIELD front styling; a 4WD system that delivers improved all-terrain performance; and the use of advanced active safety technologies. The L200's renowned durability and reliability for business use is complemented by improvements in comfort and ride for private customers.The new L200 uses a newly-developed 2.2L turbodiesel engine mated to 6-speed automatic or manual transmissions to deliver powerful and smooth acceleration and quieter performance. The engine employs the AdBlue(2) aqueous urea-SCR system to remove NOx emissions from the exhaust gas and is EURO 6d-TEMP compliant.DemonstrationsDENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)MMC will display the "DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)" system in a purpose-built showcase. It will demonstrate DDH to customers in an easy-to-understand format showing how it can lower electricity bills and fuel costs, provide an emergency power supply, and create a more sustainable power supply.Connected Services DemonstrationIn another technology exhibit, MMC will demonstrate Mitsubishi Connect Visitors to the show can experience how the Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) info-entertainment system can deliver safety, maintenance and entertainment services by connecting through smartphone and other device interfaces.(1) Officially press days are on March 5th and 6th, and it is open to the general public from March 7th to March 17th. For more information, please see: https://www.gims.swiss/(2) A registered trademark of the German Association of the Automobile Industry (VDA)About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.