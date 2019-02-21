Rotonda Ventures Corp.: Rotonda Announces Changes in Director and Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February, 21 2019 / Rotonda Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Rotonda") announces that Ronold Ozols has resigned as Director of the Company. Richard Paolone and Matthew Fish were appointed as Directors of the Company. Brendan Purdy has been appointed as Director to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignation. Richard Paolone was appointed to the office of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company wishes to thank the outgoing board and management team.

Mr. Paolone holds a law degree from Bond University and an undergraduate degree from Mount Royal University. Mr. Paolone currently is working for a boutique securities law firm in Toronto, Ontario. He possesses legal knowledge relating to capital markets, corporate governance, securities law and mergers and acquisitions. He has experience in industries of natural resources and technology in relation to junior or venture issuers.

Mr. Fish is a practicing securities and corporate litigator focused on technology and resource issuers. He has extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, reverse takeovers and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. He acts as director and general counsel for other public and privately held companies and was called to the Ontario Bar in 2012.

Mr. Purdy is a practicing securities lawyer focused on the resource and technology sectors. In his private practice, he has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources, technology, and cannabis industries. Prior to receiving his J.D from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Purdy completed a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in finance and administration. Mr. Purdy has served as director and chief executive officer of several private and public companies.

Disclaimer - Cautionary Statement and Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators' website whichis posted on www.sedar.com.

