sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,86 Euro		-0,16
-0,76 %
WKN: 852894 ISIN: AT0000831706 Ticker-Symbol: WIB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIENERBERGER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,72
20,92
08:55
20,82
20,88
08:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RHI MAGNESITA NV
RHI MAGNESITA NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RHI MAGNESITA NV50,75-0,68 %
WIENERBERGER AG20,86-0,76 %