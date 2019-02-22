RHI Magnesita erklärt Schmelzpunkte >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » BSN Spitout AUT: Uniqa nach 260 Tagen ... » Nebenwerte-Blick: SW mit 17 Prozent ... RHI Did you know that the melting point of fused magnesia is 2800 °C? Refractories defy the most hostile conditions to stay strong and stable at temperatures of 1200 °C and much, much higher to contain materials safely while they're burned, melted, blasted, fired, fused and shaped - and to protect equipment such as furnaces and kilns against thermal, mechanical and chemical stress. Our job is to provide answers to these extreme challenges. The base materials we use to make our products are magnesite and dolomite - remarkable materials which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...