Anoto Group AB: Anoto receives additional major pen order from Kyowon

Stockholm, February 22, 2019 - Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that it has received an additional pen order (including service and maintenance) worth USD 650,000 from Kyowon Co. Ltd. (Kyowon).

An order of this magnitude comes almost immediately after the already fulfilled December delivery of AP-701 pens worth USD 1 million. The demand for the AP-701 and Anoto technology is gaining traction; Kyowon's purchase of AP701 is a streaming version of AP-701 used for Enterprise Forms. Customized for Kyowon to stream content in real time the AP-701 has proven itself to be the best pen Anoto has ever made. The delivery of the pens is expected to be in March and April 2019.

With this order, Kyowon has now successfully migrated from the ADP-612 pens to the AP-701.

Kyowon is an education service provider and one of the largest publishing companies in Korea.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto's four solutions: C.AI - the world's first AI solution for offline education; ACE - Anoto's new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

