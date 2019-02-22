TTC Protocol is Recruiting Representatives for Election

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2019 / TTC Protocol is currently recruiting reliable TTC Representatives to ensure the stable launch and maintenance of its main network Rigi. The application for candidacy has opened on January 31, 2019.









TTC Protocol has been well-known for its fast development speed and unique but reliable technology among industry experts. As a decentralized and token incentivized social networking protocol, it is crucial for TTC Protocol to have a stable network to keep meeting these high expectations. The on schedule launch of the TTC Representative Election, which will take place after vigorous screening of candidates, will make certain the Multi Tier BFT-DPoS consensus of the TTC Blockchain is well governed. By guaranteeing a highly functioning blockchain, TTC Protocol will lay a strong foundation for the main network Rigi which is scheduled to launch by the end of March, 2019. The team's effort in laying a solid foundation will be reflected by the vitality of the TTC Ecosystem.

Learn more about the TTC Representative Election:https://www.ttc.eco/#/representative

What is a TTC Representative? As the TTC Blockchain adopted the Multi Tier BFT-DPoS consensus, TTC Representatives are responsible for recording and synchronizing information into the TTC Blockchain. Hence, their productivities for block producing are directly related to how well the TTC main network Rigi operates. In other words, the fair and transparent distribution of TTC rewards will rely on how dependable the Representatives are.

However, the roles of a TTC Representative stretches farther than just block producing. Representatives also play a crucial role in improving, thus evolving, the consensus. They possess the right to propose a change they see fit to bring about the consensus and can put it up for a vote. When Representatives vote for or against a proposal, all TTC holders can either support a Representative by voting or oppose by withdrawing their votes.

TTC Representative Privileges The main privileges, scilicet responsibilities, of a TTC Representative can be summarized into three aspects.

Block production

TTC Representatives will record and synchronize all information into the blockchain and be compensated for their contribution Consensus evolution

TTC Representatives can propose improvements to the consensus and put it up for a vote Community representation

Last but not least, TTC Representatives will listen to their supporters and reflect their opinions into the overall governance of the TTC Blockchain

TTC Protocol grants these privileges and ownership to TTC Representatives so that they can better contribute to the network with commitment and high productivities. As TTC Protocol incentivizes all contributors of the TTC Ecosystem, TTC Representatives are no exception.

How to Become a TTC Representative

There are no limits to who and what organization can become TTC Representatives. Nonetheless, to ensure a stable operation of TTC Protocol, there are some expectations the applicants have to meet to become a candidate. Such expectations include the amount of TTC held, hardware configuration, past activities in regards to promoting TTC Protocol, and so forth.

Representative Candidacy Requirements

Basic Requirements:

1. Must hold more than 500,000 TTC

2. Hardware Configuration

Minimum Requirements

Processor: 16core

Memory: 32GB

SSD: 2TB

Bandwidth: 10GB



Preferred Requirements

Processor: 32core

Memory: 64GB

SSD: 5TB

Bandwidth: 25GB

Priority will be given if the following conditions are met:

1. The organization or individual has developed, or plans to develop, DAPPs on TTC Protocol

2. The organization has made contributions in terms of promoting TTC Protocol (e.g. active promotion of TTC Protocol on various media and social media)

Those who meet the basic requirements can apply for candidacy.

A step-by-step guide to becoming a TTC Representative

To become a TTC Representative, a potential candidate has to undergo several processes. The strict management of this step-by-step process is to ensure that reliable TTC Representatives are elected for the stable operation of the TTC Network.

Submit application: http://bit.ly/Rep_apply Pass internal screening

The TTC Foundation will check each applicant's application based on the requirements mentioned above. Qualified applicants will be added to the candidate pool Get elected

During the election, all TTC holders can vote for one candidate via TTC Connect. The number of votes each voter holds is equivalent to the amount of TTC held within their wallet. (Election date will be disclosed later.)

After the election, the top 50 candidates will be elected as official TTC Representatives and become responsible for block production, consensus evolution, and community representation of the TTC Main network Rigi. Now they can contribute to the TTC Ecosystem as official TTC Representatives.

The TTC Test network Merapi has undergone rigorous penetration testings, compatibility testings, and recently, a hardfork to increase its stability and scalability. Thus, the TTC Main Network Rigi will now harvest such efforts and actualize a fully vitalized TTC Ecosystem. Because every aspect of the TTC Ecosystem will be fully functioning upon Rigi launch, it is crucial that the TTC Protocol maintains a stable and optimal network state from day one. This is why the TTC Foundation urges competitive applicants to apply and making sure reliable candidates become official TTC Representatives.

Contact:

Official@ttc.eco

