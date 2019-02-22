Regulatory News:

Implanet (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is today announcing that an Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting is held on March 13, 2019.

As mentioned in the press release of January 29, 2019, Implanet considering various options for financing its strategic plan in April 2019 and meeting forthcoming commitments over the 12 coming months. In this context, the shareholders of IMPLANET are informed that an Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting is held on March 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Company's registered office located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

The documents related to the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale) by February 25, 2019.

The shareholders can vote:

by internet via the Votaccess service,

by absentee voting,

by proxy voting,

or attend physically the General Meeting.

A guide outlining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, will be available on the Company's website on February 25, 2019 at the latest. The shareholders can also contact the Investor Relations team by email for any question concerning the ways of voting: implanet@newcap.eu

If the quorum is not reached following the first convocation, a second meeting will be held on March 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Company's registered office located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, Jazz has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Implanet and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Implanet considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Implanet registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Implanet operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Implanet or that Implanet does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Implanet that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for Implanet shares in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005795/en/

Contacts:

Implanet

Ludovic Lastennet, Directeur Général

David Dieumegard, Directeur Financier

Tél.: 05 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

NewCap

Relations Investisseurs

Julie Coulot

Tél.: 01 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Relations Médias

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél.: 01 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu