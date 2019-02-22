Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

MEIKLES LIMITED

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that the Company is in discussions to sell certain of its hospitality assets.

The proposed disposal would constitute a "Category 1" transaction under Section 9 of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listing rules. Accordingly the Company would be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be convened at a future date.

The rationale of the proposed transaction and further strategies to enhance shareholder value would be detailed in the EGM circular.

The Directors advise shareholders of Meikles Limited and the public to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Meikles Limited.

TMpofu

Company Secretary

22 February 2019