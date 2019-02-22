Novo Nordisk: Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 22 February 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:

- Thursday 21 March 2019 at 2.00 pm (CET)

at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting is attached.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS - PROPOSED CHANGES IN COMPOSITION

All current board members elected by the Annual General Meeting in 2018 are up for election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of all current board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Helge Lund (chairman) Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman), Brian Daniels, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay.

The Board of Directors proposes election of Laurence Debroux at the Annual General Meeting.

Laurence Debroux is Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of Heineken N.V., the Netherlands. The Board of Directors recommends election of Laurence Debroux primarily because of her significant experience with financial and accounting practices, extensive global experience within the pharmaceutical industry and experience from executive positions in major international companies.

Further information

Media: Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:mailtokiau@novonordisk.com) Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com) Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com) Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com (mailto:jvls@novonordisk.com) Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com) Kristoffer Due Berg +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 12 / 2019





AGM-Notice-2019-UK_combined (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2235965/880397.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire

