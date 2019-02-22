Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic signs a strategic supply agreement with CityFibre





Press Release February 22, 2019

Hexatronic signs a strategic supply agreement with CityFibre Ltd totalling 40 MGBP

Hexatronic UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a framework supply agreement with CityFibre Ltd, to supply the fibre optic infrastructure builders with passive fibre optic solutions including fibre optic cables, micro duct, connection boxes and aerial nodes. The equipment will be used by CityFibre as the company rolls out its city-wide, full fibre networks to five million UK homes by 2025.

The agreement has an approximate value of 40 MGBP for the supply of components in the deployment of the first one million homes in CityFibre's roll-out. It follows a letter of intent, signed with CityFibre last year, worth approximately 6 MGBP with the first shipments already delivered.

"We selected Hexatronic after a significant market assessment with a wide range of suppliers of passive equipment. The quality of their solutions, coupled with their willingness to work closely with us on design refinement, identified them as a perfect partner. We look forward to a long and successful partnership and are confident of their full support as we build Britain's full fibre future" says John Franklin, Director of Operations at CityFibre.

"We are delighted to have become a strategic supplier to such a dynamic business at such an exciting time. We have been working closely with CityFibre on the development of passive infrastructure solutions that can help drive efficiency in their build programme. Our market-leading FTTH products are characterised by being quick and easy to install, and we support our customers with local field support and training facilities. This partnership with CityFibre is a key milestone for Hexatronic and serves to significantly strengthen our position within the rapidly expanding UK market" says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic's Chief Executive Officer.

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on February 22 2019.

CityFibre is the UK's leading alternative provider of wholesale full fibre network infrastructure. With major fibre infrastructure projects across 51 towns and cities throughout the UK, we provide a portfolio of active and dark fibre services to our customers which include service integrators, enterprise and consumer service providers, local authorities and mobile operators. CityFibre has recently partnered with Vodafone to bring ultrafast Gigabit-capable full fibre broadband to up to one million UK homes and businesses by 2021 and is targeting five million by 2025. This commitment has been reinforced by a £2.5bn investment programme which identifies 37 towns and cities which are primed for FTTP expansion. CityFibre is based in London, United Kingdom, and is privately owned by a consortium of Antin Infrastructure Partners and West Street Infrastructure Partners.

