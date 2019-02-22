



TOKYO, Feb 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation today announced the development of Radio Units (RU) for 5G base stations that comply with O-RAN fronthaul specifications established by the O-RAN Alliance.In the future, 5G is expected to require a large number of small-coverage base station devices. NEC's RU are ideal for 5G conditions as they are compact, lightweight and consume a low level of power, which reduces installation and operation costs.The amount of 5G network traffic is rapidly increasing, which requires efficient configuration and operation of mobile networks and network devices. The O-RAN Alliance, in which major global telecommunications carriers and vendors of telecommunications equipment participate, designs and promotes open interfaces that enable multi-vendor interconnections, aiming to quickly build highly scalable and intelligent networks by combining equipment from several vendors."NEC aims to drive the global expansion of 5G by contributing to ecosystems in radio access networks via interoperability testing between multiple vendors' equipment that is compliant with O-RAN fronthaul specifications," said Nozomu Watanabe, senior vice president, NEC Corporation.NEC will display RUs compliant with the O-RAN fronthaul specifications at Mobile World Congress 2019 held in Barcelona, Spain from February 25 to 28.