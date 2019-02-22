Pioneer's New Z-Series Receivers Transform The In-Car Experience For 2020 and Beyond with Big Screens and Cutting-Edge Audio

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE, JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced five new multimedia receivers: the 8-inch DMH-ZS8250BT, the 7-inch AVH-Z9250BT and AVH-Z7250BT, the 6.8-inch AVH-Z5250BT, and the 6.2-inch AVH-Z2250BT. This new range brings the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto[1], and WebLink experience to every driver, offering superior audiovisual performance, better smartphone connectivity, and new convenience features.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190201/2363414-1-a

"Today's drivers live faster-paced lives, and need much more quality and convenience from their in-car entertainment systems -- so we designed our 2020 lineup of multimedia receivers specifically to meet those needs," said Mr. Ronald Lee, General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "Premium car entertainment features such Apple Carplay and Android Auto are now available and accessible to car drivers using the new Z-series multimedia receivers, along with the incredible convenience features and audio performance Pioneer users have come to know and love."

UPSIZE YOUR ENTERTAINMENT YOUR WAY WITH THE DMH-ZS8250BT

New to the Z-series family is the DMH-ZS8250BT, a top-of-the-line receiver sporting a large, 8-inch display designed to provide drivers with a large, legible, and luxurious viewing experience. Navigation, communication and enjoying entertainment have never been easier -- and thanks to its 24-bit True Colour capacitive touchscreen, drivers can enjoy a rich viewing experience and interact with content onscreen effortlessly.

While designed primarily for driving convenience, the DMH-ZS8250BT is also easy to install - a new, innovative design allows drivers to set up the receiver in a single, double, or non-DIN configuration - with the new modular setup.

The DMH-ZS8250BT pushes the envelope not only in display quality and installation convenience, but audio performance too. It features new audio components, using premium high capacitance Polymer Multi-Layer Capacitors, redesigned circuit boards with low impedance parts, shielded audio signal circuitry, and an improved digital-to-analog converter. All this translates into a vast increase in audio quality, creating a signature sound with wider and clearer treble, deeper bass, and less distortion than what the industry has. This wider soundstage also enables drivers to customise the audio output through the receiver's 13-band graphic equaliser in a far deeper and more precise way than what could be achieved before.

NEW ENTERTAINMENT, CONNECTIVITY, AND CONVENIENCE FEATURES FOR 2020 AND BEYOND

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190201/2363414-1-b

The DMH-ZS8250BT and the rest of Pioneer's new Z-Series receivers -- the AVH-Z9250BT, AVH-Z7250BT, AVH-Z5250BT, and AVH-Z2250BT -- come with all the essentials car enthusiasts look for in a premium product. For starters, they feature Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and WebLink, a new interface which allows drivers to interact with apps, media and entertainment on their phones right on the receiver's display.

These features are supported by Pioneer's reimagined user interface, which acts as the perfect gateway to ultimate convenience and entertainment. The new user experience features customisable elements with bigger icons, offering drivers an intuitive way of interacting with their receivers.

Under the hood, cutting-edge technologies by Pioneer take the meaning of convenient, effortless and entertaining driving to another level. With the new automatic cable connection detection feature, users can easily connect their phones to the receivers without any setup. In addition, the latest Bluetooth technologies allow drivers to preregister up to 20 phones on the AVH-Z9250BT (five on Pioneer's other Z-Series), with up to three phones on a simultaneous full-time connection, and switch between sources effortlessly with just a tap.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190201/2363414-1-c

These receivers support convenience and safety features on select cars, including customisable learning steering wheel controls, camera inputs, and parking assist guidelines.

Audio features which Pioneer users know and love are also available - including a 13-Band Graphic Equaliser, Auto Time Alignment and EQ features (CD-MC20 required), Crossover Settings, and Pioneer's new advanced sound retriever audio enhancement software.



DMH-ZS8250BT AVH-Z9250BT AVH-Z7250BT AVH-Z5250BT AVH-Z2250BT Size 1-DIN, 2-DIN or Non-DIN 2-DIN 1-DIN 2-DIN 2-DIN Display 8-inch Capacitive Touchscreen 7-inch Capacitive Touchscreen 7-inch Resistive Touchscreen 6.8-inch Resistive Touchscreen 6.2-inch Resistive Touchscreen Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Dual USB, SD Card Slot Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, USB Apple Carplay Wired Wireless & Wired Wired Wired Wired Android Auto Wired Not Supported Other Software Support WebLink WebLink, Wireless Mirroring WebLink Backup Camera Input Front and Rear-view Specalised Audio Parts Premium PMLCAP PMLCAP

With five unique models of multimedia receivers in the new Z-series lineup, drivers can rest assured that there is always a Pioneer product to meet their needs. The new receivers will be available at Pioneer's authorised dealers in Singapore and Thailand in February, and March for Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Philippines, and Vietnam.

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/d3plb0b16jutmed/AACEeRXKrFnZBbvemr9aVHsCa?dl=0

For more updates on these products, please visit the Pioneer Car Entertainment Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PioneerCarEntertainment/.

1 Android Auto available on DMH-ZS8250BT, AVH-Z9250BT AVH-Z7250BT, and AVH-Z5250BT

Additional notes: i. Never use your Pioneer system while driving if doing so will compromise your safety. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, operating certain devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed. ii. Product specifications and features may vary by region. For more information, contact your local Pioneer authorised dealer. iii. Pioneer Multimedia Receivers are compatible with selected Android and iPhone smartphones only. iv. Apple CarPlay over a wireless or wired USB connection requires an iPhone 5 or later running iOS 7.1 or higher, and a Lightning to USB cable. For availability in your country, please visit http://www.apple.com/ios/carplay/. v. Bluetooth functionality requires a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device. Features may not be supported by all compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices, or may be limited in certain devices or by certain wireless carriers. vi. Pioneer does not guarantee compatibility with all USB mass storage devices, and assumes no responsibilities for any loss of data on media players, smartphones, or other devices while using the receiver. vii. Android Auto requires an Android device running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher with a data plan. Availability of Android Auto may vary depending upon your country and phone model. Please visit http://www.android.com/auto for more information. viii. Regarding USB Type-C - drivers should connect phones to receivers featuring Android media playback and control via AOA and/or MTP only through the CD-CU50, a certified USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable (preferably under 1 m in length) or through a Type-A extension cable supplied by Pioneer. In some cases, establishing a connection with a conventional USB Type-C cable may be dysfunctional. ix. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google Inc. x. Apple, iPod, iPhone, Siri, CarPlay and the CarPlay logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. xi.

BLUETOOTH is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. xii. WebLink is a registered trademark of Abalta Technologies. xiii. All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.PioneerCarEntertainment.com.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180717/2188977-1LOGO