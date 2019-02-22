The Junelight Smart Battery lithium-ion product has been designed for homeowners and has a storage capacity of up to 19.8 kWh. From pv magazine Germany. Siemens has announced it will begin offering residential storage systems. The Junelight Smart Battery will be offered to PV system owners aiming to optimize their self-consumption, said the German conglomerate. The device can optimally adjust loading and unloading processes, Siemens said, depending on the weather-related yield forecast for a PV system as well as the consumption profile of a household. All the energy flow, from production to storage ...

