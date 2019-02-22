The thin film PV maker reported solid year-end 2018 results, with future bookings extending out four years and the fourth of five Series 6 factories already online.There are those who say that given the ongoing ability of Chinese manufacturers to keep cutting costs for crystalline silicon, that no other technology can really compete in the long run. But if there is an end in sight for First Solar, it didn't show in the company's Q4 and full year 2018 results. Instead, First Solar appears to be on top of its game and has completed the bulk of its transition to the new, large-format Series 6, ...

