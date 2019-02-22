sprite-preloader
22.02.2019
Outotec Oyj: Save the date - Outotec's Capital Markets Day on November 21, 2019

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 22, 2019 AT 10:30 AM

Save the date - Outotec's Capital Markets Day on November 21, 2019

Outotec's Capital Markets Day 2019 for portfolio managers and analysts will be held on November 21 at Outotec House, Espoo, Finland.

The registration details and agenda will be published on a later date on Outotec's website www.outotec.com/investors.

OUTOTEC OYJ

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com




