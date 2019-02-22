SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2018 published

SRV GROUP PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 22 February 2019 10.30 EET



SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2018 published

SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2018 has been published today on Friday 22 February 2019 on website http://annualreport2018.srv.fi.



Annual Report includes the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors. The Annual Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement. The language versions are Finnish and English.



Salary and remuneration report 2018 of SRV Group Plc has been published on www.srv.fi/en> investors > corporate governance > remuneration.



The Annual Review 2018 and Financial Statements 2018 are available as PDF files as an attachment of this release.





For further information, please contact:

Maija Karhusaari, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 45 218 3772, maija.karhusaari@srv.fi

Johanna Ylitalo, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 510 8604, johanna.ylitalo@srv.fi





SRV in brief



SRV is a bold developer and innovator in the construction industry. We want to offer the best customer experience as a constructor of urban city centres, while also being the most attractive employer in the industry. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.



Established in 1987, we are a publicly listed company since 2007 in Helsinki Nasdaq stock exchange that operates in growth centres in Finland and Russia. Our revenue in 2018 was EUR 960 million. Over 1,000 people work for us and we employ a network of almost 4,000 subcontractors in our projects.





