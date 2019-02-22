IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is excited to offer an Urban Mobility solution on the back of its alliance with SIBS and Otlis, the consortium of 7 transport operators that manages the interoperability in Lisbon and the common system shared by 27 mobility operators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005104/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In an increasingly connected world, electronic solutions are popping up everywhere and dual interface payment cards are now common in people's wallets even if they are put to just one use namely payments.

Meanwhile IDEMIA has developed a new payment card called Cosmo Fly that comes with new services including Urban Mobility, enabling cardholders to buy public transport tickets directly from their bank's transport partner. The tickets are stored in their payment card and can be used immediately. This solution is very convenient for commuters as they pay and travel using just one card.

While open-loop systems require connected EMV gates and bank administrative support, Cosmo Fly cards behave just like standard e-tickets. What's more, being CNA certified means that the card is fully compatible with existing transport networks… Give your passengers a faster, easier, more convenient experience!

Olivier Nora, Senior Vice-President Products Systems for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA, said: "Transport operators can derive major benefits from the Dual Interface migration in the financial sector. At IDEMIA we are thrilled to be the first company to provide a contactless transport solution compatible with Calypso technology."

Philippe Vappereau, Chairman of CNA, added: "Our certification policy ensures compliance to the specifications and that the security and interoperability of Calypso products are respected. We are very pleased to add the first payment-transportation card using the CNA Java applet to our range of certified products, and we thank Idemia for enriching and diversifying the Calypso offer."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

About CALYPSO NETWORKS ASSOCIATION

CNA is a non-profit association whose objective is to promote, define and manage specifications and certification of the contactless ticketing technology Calypso, which is embedded in 20% of the contactless transportation cards in the world. Its board is administered by the SNCF-France, RATP-Ile de France, STIB-Brussels, ACTV-Venice, OTLIS-Lisbon, CTS-Strasbourg, Interparking-Belgium, GIE CB-France, 5T-Torino, Riga's Karte-Riga and the Landkreis of Konstanz and counts more than 100 members.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005104/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Hanna SEBBAH: idemia@havas.com