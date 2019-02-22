The "All year gifting in the UK 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"All year gifting in the UK 2018", report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for all year gifting. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

30.9% of consumers surveyed stated that they felt worse off financially compared to last year. This was reflected in overall spending for all year gifting, with 6.4% more consumers stating that they spent less than the previous year on gifts, compared to consumers surveyed in 2017. Total penetration for all year gifting dropped 0.9ppts to 95.7% in 2017. Occasions which were most impacted by consumers attempting to cut down, were more adhoc events, with the number of consumers buying wedding gifts showing the strongest year-on-year decline of 8.5ppts.

Over the last 12 months gifting penetration fell for nearly all occasions, therefore retailers must focus on occasions that consumers are almost guaranteed to continue purchasing gifts for, regardless of decreasing disposable income.

Tesco was the most popular retailer for purchasing gifts this year, with one in five consumers choosing to shop at Tesco.

Weddings is the gifting occasion that experienced the largest drop in penetration, falling 10.0 ppts compared to last year.

