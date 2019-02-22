Atlantic Petroleum P/F - Observation status Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status: ISIN Name FO000A0DN9X4 Atlantic Petroleum Atlantic Petroleum P/F is given observation status because the company has received a decision from the Danish Business Authority along with seven orders on disclosure of further information related to the annual report for 2017 and the report for Q1 2018. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 22 February 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710708