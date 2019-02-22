Changes in the Nomination Committee's proposal to SEB's Annual General Meeting 2019

Press release

Stockholm 22 February 2019

The notice of SEB's Annual General Meeting 2019 was announced in a press release on 19 February 2019.

The Nomination Committee for SEB has proposed new elections to the Board of the Finnish Member of Parliament and Minister forTransport and Communications Anne Berner. Anne Berner does not candidate to the Finnish Parliament in the election to be held in April 2019 and leaves the Finnish Government by 31 May, at the latest. To manage a possible overlap in time as regards responsibility in different roles the Nomination Committee has changed the proposal as follows: The Nomination Committee proposes the election of Anne Berner as a Director of the Board for the period from 1 June 2019. Consequently, the Nomination Committee has also changed the proposal as regards the number of Directors of the Board and proposes 10 Directors for the period up to and including 31 May 2019 and 11 Directors from 1 June 2019.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal for decisions is available on the Bank's website www.sebgroup.com and at the Bank's Head office, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm.

The Annual General Meeting of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken will be held on 26 March 2019

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)8 763 8319

christoffer.geijer@seb.se (mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se)



Press contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations

+46 (0) 8 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se)



SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,568bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,699bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com).





Changes to the Nomination Committes proposal AGM 2019 (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2236126/880539.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SEB via Globenewswire

