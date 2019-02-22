The "E-Retail in the UK 2018 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"E-Retail in the UK 2018 2023", report forms part of Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the e-retail channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.
The UK online market is set to reach 55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures. Clothing footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.
Scope
- Despite being a mature sector online, clothing footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.
- Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.
- Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.
- Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of the different sectors in e-retail, and the related drivers and inhibitors for each sector.
- Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products, and their shopping journeys.
- Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector.
- Understand average annual spend per head online by demographic, sector and device.
Key Topics Covered:
THE HOT ISSUES
- Channel drivers and inhibitors
- Sector drivers and inhibitors
- Main issues in e-retail
- Fulfilment options must evolve to provide flexibility
- Digital integration vital to enhance instore experience
- Online pureplays will bolster online clothing footwear
- The right technology must be utilised to drive growth
- Online retailers dodge budget bullet
- Sustainability stance should be a priority for retailers
- True value of stores
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- Headlines
- The channel at a glance
- Overall channel size
- Overall channel growth
- Overall channel size
- Sector penetration in e-retail
- Sector growth in e-retail
- Spend per head by sector
- Total spend per head
- Digital market
- Click collect split by sector
- Third-party pickup split by sector
- E-retail deliveries by sector and parcel size
- Returns channel
- Books
- Clothing footwear
- DIY gardening
- Electricals
- Entertainment
- Food grocery
- Furniture floorcoverings
- Health beauty
- Homewares
WHO SHOPS
- Headlines
- Online shoppers
- Books
- Clothing footwear
- DIY gardening
- Electricals
- Food grocery
- Furniture floorcoverings
- Health beauty
- Homewares
- Entertainment
THE SHOPPER JOURNEY
- Headlines
- Online shopping by device
- Social media usage
- Location of online purchases
- Home delivery
- Online returns
- Consumer satisfaction
- Use of technology
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Headlines
- Drivers of online shopping
- Retailer penetrations
- Books top 10 retailers
- Clothing footwear top 10 retailers
- DIY gardening top 10 retailers
- Electricals top 10 retailers
- Food grocery (weekly or regular shop) top 10 retailers
- Food grocery (gift foods) top 10 retailers
- Furniture floorcoverings top 10 retailers
- Headlines
- Health beauty top 10 retailers
- Homewares top 10 retailers
- Music video top 10 retailers
- Video computer games top 10 retailers
- Best in class retailers
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- ASOS
- H&M
- New Look
- IKEA
- Marks Spencer
- MADE.com
- Wayfair
- John Lewis
- Next
- Boots
- Superdrug
- Tesco
- Sainsbury's
- PrettyLittleThing
- boohoo.com
- Very.co.uk
- H&M
- Debenhams
- WH Smith
- Waterstones
- Foyles
- Primark
- Missy Empire
- B&M
- Home Bargains
- Poundland
- The Range
- Ocado
- Screwfix
- AO.com
- AppliancesDirect
- Apple
- Netflix
- Spotify
- HMV
- Morrisons
- Waitrose
- Aldi
- Lidl
- AO.com
- Instacart
- Quipup
- Stuart
- Gophr
- Swoon
- AO.com
- Space NK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rbm4zk/united_kingdom?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005133/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Retail