The "E-Retail in the UK 2018 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"E-Retail in the UK 2018 2023", report forms part of Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the e-retail channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.

The UK online market is set to reach 55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures. Clothing footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.

Scope

Despite being a mature sector online, clothing footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.

Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.

Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.

Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

THE HOT ISSUES

Channel drivers and inhibitors

Sector drivers and inhibitors

Main issues in e-retail

Fulfilment options must evolve to provide flexibility

Digital integration vital to enhance instore experience

Online pureplays will bolster online clothing footwear

The right technology must be utilised to drive growth

Online retailers dodge budget bullet

Sustainability stance should be a priority for retailers

True value of stores

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The channel at a glance

Overall channel size

Overall channel growth

Overall channel size

Sector penetration in e-retail

Sector growth in e-retail

Spend per head by sector

Total spend per head

Digital market

Click collect split by sector

Third-party pickup split by sector

E-retail deliveries by sector and parcel size

Returns channel

Books

Clothing footwear

DIY gardening

Electricals

Entertainment

Food grocery

Furniture floorcoverings

Health beauty

Homewares

WHO SHOPS

Headlines

Online shoppers

Books

Clothing footwear

DIY gardening

Electricals

Food grocery

Furniture floorcoverings

Health beauty

Homewares

Entertainment

THE SHOPPER JOURNEY

Headlines

Online shopping by device

Social media usage

Location of online purchases

Home delivery

Online returns

Consumer satisfaction

Use of technology

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Headlines

Drivers of online shopping

Retailer penetrations

Books top 10 retailers

Clothing footwear top 10 retailers

DIY gardening top 10 retailers

Electricals top 10 retailers

Food grocery (weekly or regular shop) top 10 retailers

Food grocery (gift foods) top 10 retailers

Furniture floorcoverings top 10 retailers

Headlines

Health beauty top 10 retailers

Homewares top 10 retailers

Music video top 10 retailers

Video computer games top 10 retailers

Best in class retailers



