The "Finland Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Finland Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019 is among the latest country specific policy report that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Finland to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in Finland both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Finland

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 National Energy and Climate Strategy of Finland for 2030

3.2.1 Renewable Energy Targets

3.3 Feed-in Tariffs (Premium)

3.3.1 Wind

3.3.2 Biomass

3.3.3 Biogas

3.4 New Support Scheme for Renewable Energy (Competitive Tender)

3.5 Renewable Energy Auctions

3.6 Ban on Coal in 2029

3.7 Additional Aid for Biofuel and other Technologies

3.8 Biofuel obligation in Transport, Heating, and Machinery

3.9 Smart Metering in Finland

3.10 Centralized Information Exchange System for the Electricity Retail Market

3.11 National Energy Efficiency Action Plan

3.11.1 Energy Efficiency Agreement for Municipalities 2017-2025

3.12 Energy Aid Scheme

3.13 Methane to Markets Partnership

3.14 BioRefine Technology Program for New Biomass Products

3.15 Energy Grants for Residential Buildings

4 Appendix

4.1 Market Definitions

4.1.1 Power

4.1.2 Installed Capacity

4.1.3 Electricity Generation

4.1.4 Electricity Consumption

4.1.5 Renewable Energy Resources

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 Bibliography

4.4 Methodology

4.5 Coverage

4.6 Contact Us

