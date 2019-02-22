The "Netherlands Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Netherlands Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019 is among the latest country specific policy report that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Netherlands to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in Netherlands both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Netherlands

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 National Renewable Action Plan

3.3 Offshore Wind Energy Act

3.4 Offshore Wind Tender Regulation

3.5 Offshore Wind Tenders (Auctions)

3.6 Offshore Wind Energy 2030 Roadmap

3.7 Energy Agreement for Sustainable Growth

3.8 Topsector Energie the Support Scheme for Innovative Energy Projects

3.9 New CO2 reduction Target in Netherlands

3.10 Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

3.11 Ban on Coal Power Plants by 2030

3.12 Carbon Floor Price

3.13 Subsidies for Co-firing of Biomass in Coal based Plants to end after 2024

3.14 Phase-out of Natural Gas

3.15 Feed-in Premium Program SDE+

3.16 SDE+ 2018

3.17 Net-Metering

3.18 Terugleversubsidie A Scheme to end Net Metering from 2020

3.19 Tax regulation mechanism I (Reduction of Environmental Protection tax)

3.20 Tax regulation mechanism II (Energy Investment Allowance, EIA scheme)

3.21 MIA/Vamil: Tax Relief Schemes for Environmentally Friendly Investments

3.22 Environment Related Budget Proposals for 2019

3.23 Biofuel Quota

3.24 Green Certificate Trading

3.25 Green Fund Scheme

3.26 Guarantee Scheme for Geothermal Energy

3.27 Grants and Tax Breaks for Green Electricity

3.28 Green Bonds

3.29 Green Bonds to be issued in 2019

4 Appendix

4.1 Market Definitions

4.1.1 Power

4.1.2 Installed Capacity

4.1.3 Electricity Generation

4.1.4 Electricity Consumption

4.1.5 Renewable Energy Resources

4.2 Abbreviations

4.3 Bibliography

4.4 Methodology

4.5 Coverage

4.5.1 Secondary Research

4.5.2 Primary Research

4.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vfg9h9/netherlands?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005150/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Renewable Energy