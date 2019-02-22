Control Valves Market to Reach US$ 10.46 Bn by 2025; Players in End-use Industries Leverage its Potential to Automate Processes, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The presence of many global and regional market players have made the control valves market extremely fragmented, and competitive, states Transparency Market Research. To gain a competitive edge in such an intense and competitive market, large multinational market players mainly focus on mergers and acquisitions with smaller and preferably regional market players. This has proven to be a successful strategy for large companies to grow their businesses in the recent past. The strategy has helped major players cement their market standing in the control valves market.

Small and large market players are also gearing up with expansion and diversification of their product portfolios through technological innovations. This strategy has reaped significant gains, especially in emerging economies. Some major players in the global control valves market are Schlumberger Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Goodwin International Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, among several others.

Request to View Sample of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=534

According to the TMR report, the global control valves market is predicted to witness a notable growth rate of 6.4% CAGR in during 2017-2025. This market was evaluated at US$6.01 Bn in 2016. It is expected to reach US$ 10.46 Bn by the end of 2025.

The butterfly valves segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the control valves market. This is mainly due to their key application in controlling compressed gas or air applications, and cooling water and fire protection.

Control valves market in North America is expected to continue its dominance from a global perspective, thanks to the vital application of valves in shale gas exploration. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.1% and help the market gross US$ 2.936 Bn in revenues by 2025.

Request PDF Brochure of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=534

Expanding Power Generation Sector to Create More Opportunities

The power generation industry is expanding globally. Increasing demand for energy from consumers in this industry is expected to drive the global control valves market. The control valves market plays a crucial role in aiding the power generation sector by regulating the power generation processes. Control valves not only eliminate risks of leakages, which can be catastrophic but also aid the control of various elements such as flow rate, temperature, and pressure of fluids or steam used in different operations.

Growing oil & gas exploration activities are also expected to create more opportunities for the global control valves market. The industry is demanding better ways to control power generation and requires regular use of control valves, in risky and lucrative oil & gas explorations. Growing oil prices and dependence on unstable regions for oil is driving companies in the US to undertake more explorations in recent times, thus posing as a key factor pushing proliferation in the market.

Request for Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=534

Lack of Skilled Labor and High Capital Costs Poses a Challenge

The capital costs in setting up a control valve manufacturing facility are quite high. Additionally, the shortage of skilled workforce, and volatile supply of raw materials is also expected to hamper the growth of the global control valves market. Various major players in the control valve market are investing in R&D to counter these trends with innovations. The control valves market is expected to deliver many more cost-effective alternative products during the forecast period.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Control Valves Market (Actuation Technology - Manual Control Valve, Pneumatic Control Valve, Hydraulic Control Valve, and Electric Control Valve; Type - Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Cryogenic Valve, and Globe Valve; Application - Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Wastewater Management) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/control-valves-market.htm

The global control valves market is segmented as follows:

- By Actuation Technology

Manual Control Valve

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electric Control Valve

- By Type

Ball Valve



Butterfly Valve



Cryogenic Valve



Globe Valve



Others

- By Application

Power Generation



Oil and Gas



Chemical Industry



Food & Beverages



Automotive



Pharmaceuticals



Wastewater Management



Others

- By Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Rest of North America

Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



GCC





South Africa





Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America



Brazil





Rest of South America

Browse More Factory Automation Market Research Reports

Popular Report by TMR:

Actuators and Valves Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/actuators-valves-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/actuators-valves-market.html Plant Phenotyping Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plant-phenotyping-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plant-phenotyping-market.html Microcars Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microcars-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact