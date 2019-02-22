The "3-Day Training: The ARM Exploit Laboratory" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ARM has emerged as the leading architecture in the Internet of Things (IoT) world.

The all new ARM IoT Exploit Laboratory is a fast paced 3-day intermediate level class intended for students who want to take their exploit writing skills to the ARM platform. The class covers everything from an introduction to ARM assembly all the way to Return Oriented Programming (ROP) on ARM architectures. Our lab environment features hardware and virtual platforms for exploring exploit writing on ARM based Linux systems and IoT devices.

The class concludes with an end-to-end Firmware-To-Shell hack, where we extract the firmware from a popular SoHo router, build a virtual environment to emulate and debug it, and then use the exploit to gain a shell on the actual hardware device.

Key Learning Objectives

Introduction to the ARM CPU architecture

Exploring ARM assembly language

Debugging on ARM systems

Understanding how functions work in ARM

Exploiting Stack Overflows on ARM

Writing ARM Shellcode from the ground up

Introduction to Exploit Mitigation Techniques (XN/DEP and ASLR)

Introduction to Return Oriented Programming

Bypassing exploit mitigation on ARM using ROP

Practical ROP Chains on ARM

An Introduction to firmware extracting

Emulating and debugging a SoHo router's firmware in a virtual environment

Firmware-To-Shell exploiting an actual SoHo router

The Lab environment is a mixture of physical ARM hardware and ARM virtual machines.

Prerequisites

A conceptual understanding of how functions work in C programming

Knowledge of how a stack works, basic stack operations

Familiarity with debuggers (gdb, WinDBG, OllyDBG or equivalent)

Not be allergic to command line tools.

Have a working knowledge of operating systems, Win32 and Unix.

Have a working knowledge of shell scripts, cmd scripts or Perl.

If none of the above apply, then enough patience to go through the pre-class tutorials.

SKILL LEVEL: INTERMEDIATE (leaning towards advanced)

Hardware/Software Requirements

A working laptop (no Netbooks, no Tablets, no iPads)

Intel Core i3 (equivalent or superior) required

8GB RAM required, at a minimum

Wireless network card

40 GB free Hard disk space

If you're using a new Macbook or Macbook Pro, please bring your dongle-kit

Linux Windows Mac OS X desktop operating systems

VMWare Player VMWare Workstation VMWare Fusion MANDATORY

Administrator root access MANDATORY

Agenda

Time: 9.00am 6.00pm

DAY 1

Introduction to the ARM CPU and ARM assembly language

Debugging on ARM systems

Understanding how functions work in ARM

Exploiting Stack Overflows on ARM

EXERCISE ARM Stack Overflows

Writing ARM Reverse Shell shellcode from the ground up

Shellcode optimization and avoiding NULL bytes

EXERCISE Embedded Web Server exploit

DAY 2

Introduction to Exploit Mitigation Techniques (XN/DEP and ASLR)

Introduction to ARM Return Oriented Programming

Bypassing exploit mitigation on ARM using ROP

ARM ROP Tools

Practical ROP Chains on ARM

EXERCISE Exploit featuring ARM ROP Chains

Bypassing ASLR

EXERCISE End to end exploit with ASLR and XN/DEP bypass

DAY 3

An Introduction to extracting firmware

Emulating and debugging a SoHo router's firmware in a virtual environment

Firmware-To-Shell exploiting an actual SoHo router

EXERCISE Working SoHo Router exploit in an emulated environment

EXERCISE Attacking a DLINK DIR-880L ARM Router from firmware to shell

