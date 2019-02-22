The "3-Day Training: The ARM Exploit Laboratory" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ARM has emerged as the leading architecture in the Internet of Things (IoT) world.
The all new ARM IoT Exploit Laboratory is a fast paced 3-day intermediate level class intended for students who want to take their exploit writing skills to the ARM platform. The class covers everything from an introduction to ARM assembly all the way to Return Oriented Programming (ROP) on ARM architectures. Our lab environment features hardware and virtual platforms for exploring exploit writing on ARM based Linux systems and IoT devices.
The class concludes with an end-to-end Firmware-To-Shell hack, where we extract the firmware from a popular SoHo router, build a virtual environment to emulate and debug it, and then use the exploit to gain a shell on the actual hardware device.
Key Learning Objectives
- Introduction to the ARM CPU architecture
- Exploring ARM assembly language
- Debugging on ARM systems
- Understanding how functions work in ARM
- Exploiting Stack Overflows on ARM
- Writing ARM Shellcode from the ground up
- Introduction to Exploit Mitigation Techniques (XN/DEP and ASLR)
- Introduction to Return Oriented Programming
- Bypassing exploit mitigation on ARM using ROP
- Practical ROP Chains on ARM
- An Introduction to firmware extracting
- Emulating and debugging a SoHo router's firmware in a virtual environment
- Firmware-To-Shell exploiting an actual SoHo router
- The Lab environment is a mixture of physical ARM hardware and ARM virtual machines.
Prerequisites
- A conceptual understanding of how functions work in C programming
- Knowledge of how a stack works, basic stack operations
- Familiarity with debuggers (gdb, WinDBG, OllyDBG or equivalent)
- Not be allergic to command line tools.
- Have a working knowledge of operating systems, Win32 and Unix.
- Have a working knowledge of shell scripts, cmd scripts or Perl.
- If none of the above apply, then enough patience to go through the pre-class tutorials.
- SKILL LEVEL: INTERMEDIATE (leaning towards advanced)
Hardware/Software Requirements
- A working laptop (no Netbooks, no Tablets, no iPads)
- Intel Core i3 (equivalent or superior) required
- 8GB RAM required, at a minimum
- Wireless network card
- 40 GB free Hard disk space
- If you're using a new Macbook or Macbook Pro, please bring your dongle-kit
- Linux Windows Mac OS X desktop operating systems
- VMWare Player VMWare Workstation VMWare Fusion MANDATORY
- Administrator root access MANDATORY
Agenda
Time: 9.00am 6.00pm
DAY 1
- Introduction to the ARM CPU and ARM assembly language
- Debugging on ARM systems
- Understanding how functions work in ARM
- Exploiting Stack Overflows on ARM
- EXERCISE ARM Stack Overflows
- Writing ARM Reverse Shell shellcode from the ground up
- Shellcode optimization and avoiding NULL bytes
- EXERCISE Embedded Web Server exploit
DAY 2
- Introduction to Exploit Mitigation Techniques (XN/DEP and ASLR)
- Introduction to ARM Return Oriented Programming
- Bypassing exploit mitigation on ARM using ROP
- ARM ROP Tools
- Practical ROP Chains on ARM
- EXERCISE Exploit featuring ARM ROP Chains
- Bypassing ASLR
- EXERCISE End to end exploit with ASLR and XN/DEP bypass
DAY 3
- An Introduction to extracting firmware
- Emulating and debugging a SoHo router's firmware in a virtual environment
- Firmware-To-Shell exploiting an actual SoHo router
- EXERCISE Working SoHo Router exploit in an emulated environment
- EXERCISE Attacking a DLINK DIR-880L ARM Router from firmware to shell
