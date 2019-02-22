Analysts at PV InfoLink said the number of markets open to new technologies such as half-cut and shingled panels is constantly rising. Australia, Japan, Spain, the UAE and Brazil were cited as the hottest markets for Chinese "special modules". Total annual production in China for half-cut modules, which are set to increase their market share this year, should reach around 20 GW.World markets are becoming more open to non-conventional solar panels as 'special modules' made up 5% of the exports from China last year. Analysts at Taiwan's PV Info Link referred to Chinese customs data to demonstrate ...

