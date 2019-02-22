Pöyry Oyj: ÅF and Pöyry are now combined - new group structure and management team for the combined company

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 22 February 2019 at 14:40 (EET)

ÅF and Pöyry are now combined - new group structure and management team for the combined company

Combination of ÅF AB (publ) ("ÅF") and Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry) was completed on 21 February 2019 and the integration of the companies has now commenced. Today, ÅF has announced that the new group structure for the combined company has been established and the new Group Management for the combined company has been appointed. ÅF Pöyry is also preparing to launch a united brand and a joint client offering during 2019.

The combined company will operate in five new divisions: Infrastructure, Industrial & Digital Solutions, Process Industries, Energy and Management Consulting.

As announced by ÅF today, the new Group Management for the combined company consists of people from both companies and includes Martin à Porta, Nicholas Oksanen and Richard Pinnock from Pöyry's current Group Executive Committee.

According to ÅF's release, the new Group Management for the combined company includes the following members:

Jonas Gustavsson, CEO and President

Stefan Johansson, CFO

Emma Claesson, EVP and Head of HR

Nyamko Sabuni, EVP and Head of Sustainability

Cathrine Sandegren, EVP and Head of Communications and Brand (appointed today)

Malin Frenning, EVP and Head of Division Infrastructure

Robert Larsson, EVP and Head of Division Industrial & Digital Solutions

Nicholas Oksanen, EVP and Head of Division Process Industries (appointed today)

Richard Pinnock, EVP and Head of Division Energy (appointed today)

Martin à Porta, EVP and Head of Division Management Consulting (appointed today)

According to ÅF's release, all members of the Group Management of the combined company will report to ÅF's President and CEO Jonas Gustavsson, and will assume their position as of today.

Pöyry's President and CEO and Group Executive Committee continue in their offices in Pöyry PLC until the delisting of Pöyry shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

