EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 FEBRUARY 2019 BONDS CHANGE OF SEGMENT: BONDS Attached UBS bonds will be moved to new segment HEL Structured Products Retail. The change will be applied for trading on Monday, 25 February 2019. Effective in trading system: 25 February 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE, 22.2.2019 LAINAT SEGMENTIN MUUTOS: LAINAT Liiteenä olevat UBS:n lainat siirretään uudelle segmentille HEL Structured Products Retail. Muutos tulee voimaan kaupankäynnissä maanantaina 25.2.2019. Voimaan järjestelmässä: 25.2.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710804