Strong results across five key areas evaluated are the highest in the industry

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has received the enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award from Verego for the fifth consecutive year. Teleperformance maintained strong scores that on average are the highest in the industry.

The Verego SRS Certification provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. It is awarded to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key AREAs: leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment.

"Teleperformance is committed to taking a leadership role in Corporate Social Responsibility. As such, it addresses social issues as an ethically responsible business," said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego. "Teleperformance consistently performs very well in our evaluations and continues to be recognized globally as a CSR Thought Leader."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: "Teleperformance is focused on creating consistently positive human interactions. This notably includes supporting local communities around the globe. These Verego certifications reflect Teleperformance's excellence and commitment in social responsibility. I'm very proud of the entire Teleperformance family for the ongoing support of initiatives that help make the world a better place."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT VEREGO

Since 2012, Verego has enabled companies around the world to improve the social and environmental responsible performance of their management systems by evaluating their implementation of the Verego Social Responsibility Standard, a common framework of Corporate Responsibility best practice. Developed in collaboration with the Verego Steering Committee, a group of sustainability and procurement experts from across the globe, the standard sets forth the management approaches necessary to be a responsible organization in today's modern business world. In addition to certifying organizations against its best practice standard, Verego offers additional software solutions and audit management support that enable companies to expand the effectiveness of their responsible sourcing and supply chain programs.

