Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Annual Review 2018 published

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

February 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Amer Sports Annual Review 2018 published

Amer Sports has today published its Annual Review for the year 2018 at www.amersports.com. The publication contains the CEO's Review, Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements, Statement of Non-Financial Information, and Corporate Governance Statement.

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

Amer Sports Annual Review 2018 (http://hugin.info/3020/R/2236187/880564.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Amer Sports Oyj via Globenewswire

