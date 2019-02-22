Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Annual Review 2018 published

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
February 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Amer Sports Annual Review 2018 published
Amer Sports has today published its Annual Review for the year 2018 at www.amersports.com. The publication contains the CEO's Review, Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements, Statement of Non-Financial Information, and Corporate Governance Statement.
