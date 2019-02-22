New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a biotechnology acceleration company, announces multiple interviews with the company's CEO, Denis Corin, and the Q BioMed team are now available.

An exclusive video interview with Chairman and CEO Denis Corin from the NASDAQ MarketSite. Mr. Corin discusses Q BioMed developments and updates and the upcoming catalyst for 2019. Please click here to watch the full interview.

Denis Corin joins Olivia Voznenko from Modern Wall Street. Mr. Corin talks about Q BioMed and highlighting business & product development in cancer and autism. Please click here to watch the full interview.

See the latest Beehind the Buzz Show: Featuring Q BioMed Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Denis Corin at last week's BIO CEO Investor Conference in New York. Please click here to watch the full interview.

George Nikopoulos, CEO of Mannin Research, discusses Mannin's MAN-01 therapeutic which has the opportunity to be a first-in-class drug for Intraocular Eye Pressure, the only drug targeting the critical 'Schlemms' Canal. Dr Nikopoulos also discusses a novel biomarker the company has an interest in, that will help physicians detect disease progression and treatment options. Please click here to watch the full video.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed aims to accelerate the monetization of biomedical technologies through rapid innovation and collaborative partnerships with industry leading researchers. Q BioMed believes its assets in oncology, vascular disease, and rare orphan diseases address unmet medical needs and large markets. The Company's FDA approved, non-opioid drug Metastron, which relieves cancer bone pain, is expected to begin generating revenues in 2019. Metastron is also approved for sale in 21 other countries. In addition to treating pain, Metastron has shown evidence of treating the cancer itself and extending survival. Q BioMed plans to conduct Phase IV trials to support label extension and cancer survival benefit using Metastron.

