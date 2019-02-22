Telecom Providers Turn to the Americas With 5G Offerings in Tow

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless telecommunication carriers are expected to show their might, thanks to emerging new technologies. According to a report by Business Research Company, the Wireless telecommunication carriers market will reach a value of about USD 1 Trillion in 2020, while also registering a CAGR of over 2.5% in the Americas region. The Americas are the largest market in wireless telecom services, which is a result of high Internet penetration, access to smartphone devices, and advancements in wireless technology. Changes in consumer preferences also influence value, as a high number of consumers prefer video streaming services over cable subscriptions. As a response to market demands, traditional cable companies are looking to augment their pay-TV business with communications services, changing their programming distribution beyond fixed lines, and more towards wireless streaming. TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW), Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S), Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF), Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD), Ceragon Network Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT)

Among the various factors which are expected to drive the growth of the telecom industry is, of course, the emergence of 5G. According to Deloitte's 2018 Global Mobile Consumer Survey: US edition, 60% of respondents indicated that 5G is now "important" to them. Among those who use their smartphones to watch video content weekly, that interest level increases to above 80%. The effects of 5G are also expected to reach beyond the telecom market, revealing the full potential of a wide array of technologies, like both AR and VR. For virtual and augmented reality to feel seamless and deliver value, an extensive bandwidth is required, and 5G will be able to provide.

TPT Global Tech (OTCQB: TPTW) announced last week that it's, "Latin American Technology Licensing and JV Partner New Orbit Technologies Central America (NOTCA) completed a deal with Antonio Safie owner of SALNET Telecommunications www.salnet.com. El Salvador to launch the first 5G network in Central America Latin America. SALNET currently owns the 3.5Ghz, frequencies or spectrum, owns and operates 500 miles of Fiber Optics and a wireless network infrastructure throughout El Salvador. Once the 5G network upgrade has been completed in El Salvador utilizing the current existing frequencies, fiber and wireless infrastructure, SALNET and NOTCA will offer to its customers unlimited Bundled TV, Voice, Data and Mobile Services operating on TPT Global Tech's 3D Smartphone, Media Content, Telco Network and SaaS technology platforms. TPT Global Tech and NOTCA will share revenues generated in Central America pursuant its Licensing agreement between the two companies.

Antonio Safie recipient of the 2016 National Tourism Award for its long history in the hotel industry for boosting the tourism industry and creating green tourism projects by Converting the Sheraton Presidente Hotel into the first green hotel through the use of solar panels to produce energy and promote environmental conservation. In 2017 he received the "El Quijote" Award from the National Association of Industrialists of El Salvador for "Rayones de El Salvador" his textile factory with 54 years of existence. Mr. Safie is the Honorary Consul of Cyprus award in El Salvador.

Mr. Safie and his family own over 12 companies in El Salvador with well over 1000 employees, most relevant to mention: Rayones de El Salvador a textile company producing natural and synthetic fiber, Seguros del Pacifico is an Insurance Company (leader in Bonds), Megavision Group has 6 television channels (15, 19, 21, 61,63,65) 2 national radio stations (97.3 FM and 107.7 FM) and 6 local radio stations, Sheraton Hotel Presidente, BOSH Investments a Real Estate development company, FERSA a manufacturer of ribbons for shoes and elastic bands and SALNET Telecommunications. Mr. Safie is currently developing a $75 million real estate project which will offer office space and a shopping mall in the city of San Salvador.

"Executing this deal with Mr. Safie, such a prevalent figure in Central America, positions TPT Global Tech, NOTCA and SALNET to be first to bring 5G Technology to Latin America. At the same time validates our business model and demonstrates how our multiple technology sectors vertically integrates to help our Technology partners domestically and internationally compete in any market across the Globe," said Stephen J. Thomas III CEO TPT Global Tech.

"I have known and done business with Stephen since 2000 when he and his US Company were the first to bring new VOIP convergent technology to Central America. I am very pleased and excited to partner with Stephen again 18 years later to be the first to bring a new 5G convergent technology to Central America. Our SALNET team is looking forward to working with the TPT Global Tech and NOTCA teams to launch this new 5G technology platform in El Salvador," said Antonio Safie owner of SALNET.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

About TPT Global Tech: TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/ Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones."

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things it cares about the most. Recently, the city of Greenville, South Carolina announced plans to work with Sprint to build out a smart city infrastructure and ecosystem, set to leverage the power of 5G and the ground-breaking Sprint Curiosity IoT. The announcement, made at CES 2019, entails the installation of innovative Massive MIMO technology, dedicated IoT network technology and more across the city. "Greenville government officials and staff are placing their trust in Sprint to power what will be one of the most forward-thinking smart city ecosystems on the planet, leveraging the power of Sprint mobile 5G and Curiosity IoT networks to bring smart city use cases to life," said Ivo Rook, Senior Vice President, IoT & product development at Sprint. "We are proud to be supporting the fourth fastest growing city in the country to develop the infrastructure of the future."

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is a company that is aware of the new challenges posed by today's society. The streets of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat will be the scenario of the connected car and 5G assisted driving use cases in a real environment thanks to the joint work of Telefónica, SEAT, Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Ficosa, ETRA e i2CAT, and with the collaboration of CTTC and UPC. Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. - a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated -, also participated, by equipping both vehicles and their surrounding elements with technology that enables them to exchange information with the main objective of increasing road safety. The project is framed within the 5G Barcelona initiative, aimed at consolidating the city of Barcelona as the reference 5G hub in Europe. The two technologies bringing these use cases to life are C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) and C-V2X technology offers assisted driving by allowing the vehicle to communicate with all the elements around it (cars, traffic lights, traffic signals, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles...). In addition, for the cars to be able to "talk" to the city, latency needs to be minimal and, therefore, it is necessary to deploy 5G capabilities into the current network, specifically the Edge Computing server, a large distributed brain, hosting content and applications very close to where the user is consuming them.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) connects people, businesses and devices to help its customers benefit from digital innovation. Recently, Vodafone Limited and Telefónica UK Limited have entered into non-binding heads of terms intended to strengthen their existing network sharing partnership. Vodafone and O2 plan to extend the existing network sharing partnership term and include 5G at joint radio network sites. This would enable both Vodafone and O2 to deploy 5G faster, to offer 5G services to more customers over a wider geographic area, and to do so at a lower cost. Nick Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone UK, said: "We believe that these plans will generate significant benefits for our business and our customers as we move into the digital era of connected devices, appliances and systems on a mass scale. Customers will benefit from the best 5G experience available and we will deliver even faster speeds by using our spectrum holding more effectively."

Ceragon Network Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) has unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Ceragon Networks Ltd. recently announced its new Disaggregated Wireless Backhaul capabilities to address the growing challenges associated with 5G network rollouts. Ceragon will discuss these new capabilities and showcase its new IP-50 Platform next week at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain booth 5G61. At the event, Ceragon will additionally display its disaggregated wireless backhaul router and run a live demo delivering 20 Gbps capacity over mmW. The IP-50 Platform complements Ceragon's industry-leading IP-20 Platform by offering a tailored solution to service providers who want to disaggregate their wireless backhaul network using merchant-silicon hardware. The first IP-50 products will be released during the second quarter of 2019. Ceragon expects significant revenues from the IP-50 Platform beginning in 2020. "This is a very exciting time for Ceragon," said Ira Palti, president and Chief Executive Officer of Ceragon. "Our commitment to resolving our customers' wireless backhaul challenges continues to fuel market-leading innovation. By adding our new IP-50 Platform to our market-leading IP-20 Platform, complemented by our wide-ranging professional services, we can offer additional capabilities such as a single radio for all deployment scenarios and market-leading capacity. Ceragon is well positioned to help its customers meet any 5G challenge and make wireless backhaul easier than ever to deploy."

