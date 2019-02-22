Barclays Bank Ireland Plc based in Dublin, Ireland has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 28 February 2019. From this date, Barclays Bank Ireland Plc is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Clearing Member Identities for Barclays Bank Ireland Plc will be as follows: Member: Barclays Bank Ireland Plc INET ID: BBI Clearing and settlement ID: BBI Admitted: 28 February 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm