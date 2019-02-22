COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

22 February 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 15 February 2019 6,398 46.83 46.83 46.830000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 15 February 2019 138,602 46.52 47.16 46.724584 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 19 February 2019 400 46.55 46.55 46.550000 CFX 19 February 2019 82 46.55 46.55 46.550000 IEX ("IEXG") 19 February 2019 144,518 46.47 47.45 46.750687 NYSE 20 February 2019 137,000 46.33 46.76 46.550687 NYSE 21 February 2019 90,000 46.5 46.92 46.706953 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 15, 19, 20 and 21 February Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/5061/190222_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

