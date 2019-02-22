Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - Nuinsco Resources Limited (CSE: NWI) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Nuinsco Resources, with more than 45 years exploration success, is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally.

Currently the company has two properties in Ontario.

In addition, Nuinsco won a competitive bid for the right to evaluate the viability of gold production from waste dumps and tailings at the past-producing El Sid mine in Egypt, located in Egypt's Eastern Desert. Three past producing gold mines are located on the project - the largest of which is the El Sid Mine which operated primarily between 1947 and 1957 and was Egypt's largest gold producer.

Paul Jones, President and CEO, stated: "We anticipate listing on the CSE to be an exciting, and long-awaited, milestone for Nuinsco's existing shareholders. It will also afford the Company the opportunity to present its projects and strategy to a new large base of potential investors."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.nuinsco.ca, contact Paul Jones, President and CEO, at 416-626-0470 ext 229 or email paul.jones@nuinsco.ca.

Investor relations is handled by Cathy Hume of CHF Capital Markets, who can be reached at 416-868-1079 ext 231, or cathy@chfir.com.

